Greensboro man shot, killed on Whisperwood Court

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Officers are investigating a homicide after a man was shot in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 9:35 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of Whisperwood Court.

At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Ivan Williamson III, of Greensboro, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Williamson was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say there is no suspect description at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (3360 373-1000.