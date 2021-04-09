Greensboro man shocked to find Cash 5 jackpot win was no April Fool’s prank

RALEIGH, N.C. — April 1 is usually reserved for pranks, but a Greensboro man’s big prize was no joke.

On April 1, Edward Estes bought a Cash 5 Quick Pick ticket through Online Play on the lottery’s website.

“My first reaction was I thought it was an April Fool’s joke,” he said.

Estes was one of two people to match all five balls in the drawing — the other was Rhodora Reeves, of Elizabeth City.

On Wednesday, he claimed his portion of the $455,084 jackpot at the lottery headquarters and took home $160,986 after taxes.

“I’m probably just going to put it in the bank and let it stay there,” said Estes of his winnings.

