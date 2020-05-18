Greensboro man ‘shocked to death’ to discover $200,000 lottery win

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A local James Bond fan has another reason to love the famous spy after he won $200,000 with a James Bond 007 ticket, according to the N.C. Education Lottery.

Eddie Odom, an office manager from Greensboro, stopped at Om Groceries on Randleman Road and felt the call.

“Your hands are itching,” he said. “You’re feeling lucky so you just buy some tickets.”

He’s a fan of James Bond movies so he picked the franchise-inspired ticket.

It wasn’t until he got to his sister’s house that they were “both shocked to death” when he realized his luck.

After taxes, Odom took home $141,501. He plans to use the money to catch up on bills and look for a house.

The James Bond 007 ticket launched in April with four top prizes of $200,000. After Odom’s win and one other, only two top prizes remain.

James Bond 007 tickets also come with the opportunity to enter into a drawing to win a VIP trip for two to Las Vegas. Six trips can be won in three drawings, including round-trip airfare, four nights of deluxe accommodations and tickets to the James Bond Lottery Challenge where up to $1 million can be won.

The deadline for the first drawing is May 31.