Greensboro man rejected by recruitment office charged for shooting into Armed Forces Career Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at the Greensboro Armed Forces Career Center, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

James Alexander Cooper, 36, of Greensboro, is charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, discharging a firearm in the city and discharging into an occupied building.

Cooper allegedly fired into the Armed Forces Career Center on Monday at 6:21 p.m.

A source close to the situation told FOX8 that Cooper was seen leaving the recruitment center an hour before the shooting. His application had been rejected to join the military. A source also specified that he showed signs of mental instability.

Witnesses reported seeing Cooper leave the career center, appearing disgruntled and shouting about CIA and 9/11 conspiracy theories.

Those witnesses also reported that just minutes before the shooting, Cooper had walked behind the shopping center which included the career center and several other small businesses.

He then reportedly switched the breakers, which shut off power to half a dozen businesses.

In security video, obtained by the Recruiter Times, the man police believe to be Cooper can be seen firing six shots into the front windows of the recruitment center.

Two Navy and four Marine officers were inside, with one officer having to run for cover after a bullet hit the cubicle wall he was working behind.

The suspect was then seen standing around the career center for four minutes before running away.

No one was injured in the shooting.

Cooper was captured several minutes later less than a quarter mile from the center.

He is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $260,000 bond.