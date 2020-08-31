Greensboro man pleads guilty to fraudulently taking thousands from customers, small businesses, Small Business Administration in pandemic schemes

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man pleaded guilty to defrauding people, businesses and the Small Business Administration of thousands of dollars in schemes that took advantage of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Brandon Lewis, 34, of Greensboro, admitted to two counts of wire fraud and one count of making false states to the SBA. He will be sentenced on Nov. 30.

“In the midst of a pandemic and as the economy suffered, this defendant lined his pockets by cheating online customers, small businesses, and, ultimately, all taxpayers,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin of the Middle District of North Carolina. ” Stealing from people seeking basic health and cleaning supplies while under stay at home orders, and from entrepreneurs struggling to keep their businesses afloat, may be the nadir of fraudulent conduct.”

Special Agent in Charge Matthew D. Line of the IRS-Criminal Investigation added, “This is another example of greed controlling one’s actions. In a time of crisis and vulnerability in our country, Mr. Lewis promised assistance and help, but delivered more heartache and anxiety.”

In mid-March, Lewis created the website www.homekitchengoods.com. Under the name “Home Kitchen Goods,” Lewis claimed to sell hand sanitizer, toilet paper and other items relevant to the pandemic.

From March 20 to March 24, he received 8,500 orders and received more than $400,000. However, he never had nor delivered the products.

He also created the “COVID-19 Relief Fund” and managed it as president and founder of Lewis Revenue Group LLC.

He told desperate small business owners that he would give them “guaranteed funds” of between $12,500 and $15,000 in exchange for a “reservation” fee of between $995 and $1,200 paid upfront.

He claimed to have had up to $250 million available and gave applicants a link to “purchase a reservation now.” Lewis never had nor distributed the money.

Similarly, he started the “American Relief Fund” and offered $5,000 grants to “every American affected by COVID-19.” The so-called grants were never distributed.

As part of his marketing campaign, Lewis used the logos of companies which he claimed were corporate sponsors. However, the companies were not sponsors and did not give Lewis permission to use the logos.

Through this scheme, he was able to fraudulently get more than $100,000 from small business owners in April and May.

Between April 1 and June 19, Lewis said that he lied to the Small Business Administration in an application for multiple loans and advanced from the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

He bought more than 35 “aged, off-the-shelf” corporations and submitted about 68 fraudulent loan applications and non-refundable grant “advances” of up to $10,000.

If you believe you are a victim in this case please contact the Fraud Section’s Victim Witness Unit toll-free at (888) 549-3945 or email victimassistance.fraud@usdoj.gov. You may also may visit https://www.justice.gov/criminal-vns/case/brandon-lewis for additional information and updates as the case progresses.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.