Greensboro man plans to buy home with $200,000 lottery prize

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — James Miller, of Greensboro, said the $200,000 he won on a $5 scratch-off ticket will help him buy a new home, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Miller said it was “a big surprise” when he scratched his Black Diamond 7s ticket and saw the big prize.

He bought his ticket at the Graham Shell Family Fare on South Main Street in Alamance.

He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $141,501 after required federal and state tax withholdings.