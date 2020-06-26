Greensboro man killed while working on pipe extension in Colorado

This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

GREELEY, Colo. — Two men killed Monday while working on a pipe extension at a manufacturing plant in Greeley, Colorado, have been identified, according to a statement made by the Weld County coroner.

Joseph Samuel Jarvis, Jr., 47, of Greensboro, was killed instantly when a high-pressure pipe that was part of a pipe extension project suddenly discharged, according to reports.

No noxious gases or hazardous materials were involved.

Odaniz Javier Ortiz Quinones, 25, of Greeley, and Jarvis were killed instantly. The remaining worker was expected to survive.

Members of the Greeley Fire Department managed the recovery of the bodies from the roof.

The incident remains under investigation by local, state and federal authorities.

The final manner and cause of both deaths await autopsy and laboratory reports.