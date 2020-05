GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was killed in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Russell Goodson, 73, was going north on Summit Avenue on a Tao-Tao motorcycle when he was involved in a crash with a 2020 Ford Sprinter.

Goodson was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating.