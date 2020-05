GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was killed in a crash on Interstate 840 on Friday afternoon, according to troopers.

The crash happened at the exit to U.S. 29 at 4:40 p.m.

Patrick Gouge, 29, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup truck when he went off the road and hit a pole.

Gouge died from his injuries.

At this time it is unclear what caused Gouge to drive off the road.

Highway patrol is still investigating the crash.