Greensboro man in hospital after crash with tractor trailer, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is in the hospital following a crash with a tractor trailer on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.
Around 8:50 a.m., Steve Cooper Coble, 72, of Greensboro, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Azera east on Wolfe Road when a 2015 International tractor trailer entered the intersection from Alcott Road.
Coble was unable to stop and hit the front left corner, police say.
He is listed in critical condition at Moses Cone hospital.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Pink Moore 67, of Greensboro, was charged with failure to see before starting in roadway.
Impairment was not suspected.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.