Greensboro man hit, killed on West Gate City Boulevard, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on West Gate City Boulevard on Saturday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

At 10:34 pm, Greensboro police responded to West Gate City Boulevard and West Meadowview Road in reference to a crash involving serious injury to a pedestrian.

David Robinson, 53, of Greensboro, was walking across West Gate City Boulevard near West Meadowview Road but not in a marked crosswalk.

He was hit by a white work van going west on West Gate City Boulevard.

The van left the scene following the crash, and Robinson died as a result of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.