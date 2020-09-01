Greensboro man facing multiple sexual assault, kidnapping charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested Tuesday during a sexual assault investigation and faces multiple charges, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Christian Keymar Thompson, 24, Greensboro is charged with two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sexual offense and robbery with firearms or Other dangerous weapons.

Thompson is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $750,000 bond.

Additional charges are pending. The investigation is ongoing.

In August, the GPD began investigating multiple sexual assaults that happened in southeast Greensboro.

The incidents were reported during the early morning hours between Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

The victims in these incidents voluntarily entered into the suspect vehicle and were violently assaulted both physically and sexually, police say.