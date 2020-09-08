Greensboro man facing additional sexual assault, kidnapping charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man who was arrested on Sept. 1 during a sexual assault investigation is facing additional charges related to multiple sexual assaults, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Christian Keymar Thompson, 24, Greensboro was charged last week with two counts of first-degree rape, three counts of kidnapping, three counts of first-degree sexual offense and robbery with firearms or Other dangerous weapons.

He has now been charged with six counts of first-degree rape, six counts of kidnapping, six counts of first-degree sexual offense and robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.

Thompson is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail with a $2 million dollar bond. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

The investigation is ongoing.

In August, the GPD began investigating multiple sexual assaults that happened in southeast Greensboro.

The incidents were reported during the early morning hours between Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.

The victims in these incidents voluntarily entered into the suspect vehicle and were violently assaulted both physically and sexually, police say.