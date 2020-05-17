Greensboro man dies in crash after being thrown from motorcycle, police say

Breaking News
Stock image of broken glass. (Getty Images)

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man died in a crash Saturday night after he was thrown from a motorcycle, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:06 p.m., Kenneth Ray Williams, 38, of Greensboro, was going north on Franklin Blvd. near Naco Road when he crashed into the center median and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Williams died as a result of his injuries at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing by the Greensboro Crash Reconstruction Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

