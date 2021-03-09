Greensboro man dies after shooting on Mizell Road, suspect charged with first-degree murder, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday following the death of another man, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 10:03 p.m. on March 2, officers responded to the 3800 block of Mizell Road when they were told about an assault.

A person was found with injuries from apparent gunfire and taken to a local hospital.

The victim, later identified as Dari Meadows, 24 years old, of Greensboro, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday.

The suspect in the shooting was identified as Timothy Daniel Franklin, 24, of Greensboro.

Franklin was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury for the Mizell Road shooting. The charge was upgraded to first-degree murder after the death of Meadows.

During their investigation, detectives learned Franklin was also responsible for the shooting at Elmwood Drive and Cornwallis Drive on Feb. 13.

There does not appear to be any connection between the two cases.

On Friday, Franklin was charged with five charges related to the shooting at Elmwood Drive and Cornwallis Drive:

-Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

-Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

-Shooting into an occupied conveyance

-Discharging a firearm within the city limits

He was also charged with three additional charges related to the Mizell Road shooting:

-Robbery with a dangerous weapon

-Larceny of a motor vehicle

-Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Franklin remains in the custody of the Guilford County Jail under a $450,000 bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.