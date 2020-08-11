Greensboro man dies after crash with tractor truck, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man has died after a crash with a tractor truck, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Steve Cooper Coble, 72, of Greensboro, was driving a 2011 Hyundai Azera east on Wolfe Road when a 2015 International tractor truck entered the intersection from Alcott Road.

Coble was unable to stop and hit the front left corner, police say.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died at 5:45 p.m. Monday.

The driver of the tractor truck, Pink Moore 67, of Greensboro, was charged with failure to see before starting in roadway.

Impairment was not suspected.

The investigation is ongoing.

