Greensboro man dies after being hit while crossing Pisgah Church Road

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is investigating following the death of a man who was hit while crossing Pisgah Church Road, according to a GPD news release.

Around 4:32 a.m., Luther Gilmer, 64, of Greensboro attempted to walk across Pisgah Church Road near North Church Street while not at a cross walk.

A 36-year-old Greensboro man was going west on Pisgah Church Road and tried to avoid Gilmer but was unsuccessful.

Gilmer was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and died as a result of his injuries, police say.

The investigation is ongoing with Crash Reconstruction.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.