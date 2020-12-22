Greensboro man describes armed robbery, carjacking at Golden Gate Shopping Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Plenty of people are out holiday shopping or running to the grocery store to grab items for a meal. A trip for a Greensboro man took a turn when he went to pick up groceries.

Robert Lane was held at gunpoint outside the Food Lion in the Golden Gate Shopping Center on Sunday around 9 am. The 71-year-old was putting away groceries in his car when a stranger rushed towards him asking for money.

“He pulls out a gun and said give me your car,” Lane said. “A 30-second encounter, but it seemed like an eternity.”

After the demand, Lane turned over the keys to his Volvo SUV and ran inside the Food Lion to call the police.

“I’m just lucky and thankful to have survived it,” he said. “All I’m about is surviving.”

Greensboro Police Officer P.A. Watson said no matter where you are, it’s important to pay attention to your surroundings.

“You don’t know who’s watching you,” Watson said. “Who’s watching the things you put into your vehicle.”

If you come into a dangerous situation, do like Lane and cooperate with the person.

“You never want to put your life in danger over just losing some property,” Watson said. “Property can be replaced, but your life is the only life you have.”

Greensboro police recovered the vehicle less than a mile from the shopping center Monday at 5:30 am. Police are still investigating and have not charged anyone yet in this robbery.