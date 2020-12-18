Greensboro man charged with shooting into Armed Forces Career Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a shooting at the Greensboro Armed Forces Career Center, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.
James Alexander Cooper, 36, of Greensboro, is charged with six counts of assault with a deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapons, discharging a firearm in the city and discharging into an occupied building.
Cooper allegedly fired into the Armed Forces Career Center on Monday at 6:21 p.m.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Cooper is being held in the Guilford County Jail under a $260,000 bond.
