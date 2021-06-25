Greensboro man charged with forcible rape in Alamance County; victim says she was drugged and raped

Alamance County Sheriff's Office vehicle (WGHP file photo)

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged with rape in Alamance County following an investigation, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Robert Warren Lynch, 47, of Greensboro, is charged with second-degree forcible rape.

On Dec. 30, 2020, a sexual assault was reported to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim said she was drugged and raped, and there were items missing from her home.

The victim was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center for treatment.

On June 1, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for arrest for Lynch.

Lynch was arrested by the Greensboro Police Department on June 22 and given a $500,000 secured bond.

