GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was arrested two years after his 3-month-old son died under “suspicious” circumstances, police said.

Sterling Harrison Cummings, 33, was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse.

On May 16, 2021, Greensboro police responded to a report of a medical cardiac call on the 4000 block of Pepperbush Drive. At the scene, first responders tried to save the life of a 3-month-old baby boy. The child was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Police say Cummings, the child’s biological father, was looking after the infant. When the baby’s mother returned home, she discovered that the infant was not breathing and called 911.

Cummings allegedly gave police inconsistent statements, prompting investigators to deem the case suspicious. After interviews and forensic analysis, the case was labeled a homicide.

Cummings was arrested on Monday. He received no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or Detective Hinson at (336) 574-4004.