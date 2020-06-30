Greensboro man charged after cyclist injured in hit-and-run

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is facing multiple charges, including felony hit-and-run, after a cyclist was hit on Monday, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Steven Nazal, 46, of Greensboro, was arrested after a 36-year-old Greensboro man was hit on a bicycle, police say.

Nazal was charged with felony hit-and-run, driving while license revoked and failure to reduce speed to avoid crash.

The hit-and0run happened at 131 I-85 North/MountHope Church Road Exit 132.

The cyclist has non-life threatening injuries.

Greensboro police were called and told about the incident at 12:27 p.m.