Greensboro man arrested on murder charge after victim shot, killed on Farmington Drive

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 8:04 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 3700 block of Farmington Drive.

At the scene, officers found 41-year-old Elizandro Martinez Constanza, of Greensboro, suffering from injuries.

Constanza later died from his injuries.

Police identified the suspect as Sergio Gutierrez Garcia, 28, of Greensboro. He is now charged with first-degree murder.

Garcia is being held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.