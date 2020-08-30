Greensboro man arrested in New Jersey, charged after woman killed in shooting on South Elm-Eugene Street

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after the shooting of a death of a woman on South Elm-Eugene Street in July, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Charles Anthony Pullen, 33, of Greensboro, was charged with murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Pullen was arrested by U.S. Marshals in New Jersey in July and returned to Greensboro on Friday.

He is currently in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

At about 11:37 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, police responded to an assault on the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street.

At the scene, officers found 47-year-old Suzanne Polastre suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment where she later died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.