Greensboro man arrested for multiple gas station, grocery store robberies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C.– A Greensboro man was arrested Friday in connection to five recent commercial robberies, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

The Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Brandon Thomas Holsey, 30, of Greensboro near the 1200 block of South Elm-Eugene Street.

Holsey is charged with four counts of robbery with a firearm or other dangerous weapon and one count of common law robbery.

Police say three of the robberies happened on Feb. 11, March 29 and April 2 at the Murphy’s Express gas station at 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane.

Holsey is also charged for the March 29 robbery at Panthers Grocery on 2501 E. Bessemer Avenue and the April 3 robbery at the Kangaroo gas station on3101 Pleasant Garden Road.

He is currently being held at the Guilford County Jail.