Greensboro man arrested, facing armed robbery charges after ‘multi-county crime spree,’ police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested Tuesday and is facing multiple armed robbery charges, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

DeQuan Hoover, 24, of Greensboro, is currently in the Davidson County Jail on multiple armed robbery charges, possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm under a $200,000 secured bond and $100,000 unsecured bond.

On Friday, Jan. 31. around 10 p.m., Hoover went into the Dollar General at 5430 Samet Dr.

After he entered the store, he displayed a Smith & Wesson pistol. He then directed the two employees to move behind the counter and instructed them to open the registers and the store’s safe. After the robbery, Hoover walked away from the store.

During the investigation, detectives with the High Point Police Department, Thomasville Police Department and Winston Salem Police Department were able to identify Hoover when he was starting to commit another robbery in Thomasville.

Hoover was arrested by the Thomasville Police Department for robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm and felony possession of a firearm on Feb. 5. The previous charges were for the robberies committed in Thomasville.

Due to Hoover’s multi-county and multi-city crime spree, High Point Police Department FBI Task Force Officers are reviewing his cases to prosecute Hoover in federal court due to the nature of the committed crimes, the release says.

Hoover has an extensive criminal history, including being on active parole out of the state of West Virginia for robbery and illegal possession of a firearm.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at (336) 889-4000.