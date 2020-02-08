Greensboro man arrested, charged with solicitation of child by computer to commit unlawful sex act, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested Friday when he tried to meet a juvenile for sex in Burlington, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

For the past week, The Burlington Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit has been investigating Richard Daryl Thompson, 40, of Greensboro.

He was charged with one felony count of solicitation of a child by a computer or other electronic device to commit an unlawful sex act.

He is being held in the Alamance County Jail under a $150,000 bond.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation or any investigation involving the abuse or exploitation of children. We ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.