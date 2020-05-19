Watch Now
Greensboro man arrested, charged with murder in connection to homicide

Harold Lee Sweeney

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a homicide on Beckford Drive, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Harold Lee Sweeney, 26, of Greensboro, was arrested in Charlotte and charged in connection to the death of Robert Phillips 44, of Greensboro, that happened on April 17.

Sweeney faces the following charges:

  • first-degree murder
  • three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
  • discharge weapon into occupied property
  • possession of firearm by felon

The other victims, two adults and a juvenile, all had non-life threatening injuries.

