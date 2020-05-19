Greensboro man arrested, charged with murder in connection to homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested Tuesday in connection to a homicide on Beckford Drive, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Harold Lee Sweeney, 26, of Greensboro, was arrested in Charlotte and charged in connection to the death of Robert Phillips 44, of Greensboro, that happened on April 17.

Sweeney faces the following charges:

first-degree murder

three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

discharge weapon into occupied property

possession of firearm by felon

The other victims, two adults and a juvenile, all had non-life threatening injuries.