Greensboro man accused of robbing two Thomasville businesses

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Thomasville police have made an arrest after armed robberies at two local businesses, according to a news release.

Dequan Ahmad Hoover, 24, of Greensboro, is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property, carry a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Hoover is accused of robbing the Walgreens at 1015 Randolph St. on Jan. 20 and the Speedway at 407 Randolph St. on Feb. 3. Police said Hoover showed a firearm during both robberies.

Police used surveillance video to determine Hoover was the suspect in both robberies.

Based on a description of Hoover’s vehicle, police stopped him on National Highway on Wednesday and he was taken into custody.

He is being held in the Davidson County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.