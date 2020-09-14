Greensboro man accused of firing shots in High Point, possession of drugs, counterfeit money

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested after allegedly firing shots in a High Point neighborhood, according to police.

At about 11:44 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a report of shots fired on the 800 block of Willow Place.

At the scene, police found “a large number of people” on the 500 block of Fourth Street, and several vehicles tried to leave the area at high speed.

One of the vehicles fled toward the dead end of Willow Place before turning around and returned toward the officers with headlights off.

Officers were trying to disperse the crowd when the vehicle stopped and the driver got out and ran.

Alton J. Bright, 24, of Greensboro, was stopped and detained.

Police say that Bright had pulled a handgun from a fanny pack and started shooting. He was wearing a red bandana.

No injuries or damage was reported.

Police searched the vehicle and found a Ruger P94 inside of a fanny pack which was stolen out of South Carolina, as well as 4.48 pounds of marijuana, 15 counterfeit $100 bills, scales and baggies.

Officers searched Bright and say they found 15.25 grams, or 55 units, of Xanax in his pants.

He has been charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony possession of five or more counterfeit bills, and resisting, delaying and obstructing.

He received no bond.