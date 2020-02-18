Greensboro looking to fil 150 part-time summer jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The search for summer jobs starts right now in Greensboro.

The city has 150 part-time positions it is looking to fill.

The city of Greensboro needs counselors, cashiers and nurses among other workers.

“But most of all we’re looking for lifeguards. We need lifeguards for our summer programs,” said Maria Hicks-Few, Chief Equity and Inclusion Officer with the city.

Hicks-Few says there's a nationwide lifeguard shortage.

“The training is kind of extensive, but then you get to the pool, and it’s a lot more fun than training, and I think just having to go through the training draws a lot of people away from being a lifeguard,” said Chad Carpenter, a junior at Ragsdale High School.

Carpenter was a lifeguard last summer and is likely going to work as one again this year.

The flexibility of the job makes it work for him.

“I play baseball too during the summer, and they really helped work with that and help with the hours, and I still got a lot of hours," Carpenter said

“You could be here in the daytime. You could be here in the evening. You also might be working the weekend, so it’s the perfect fit for people who are looking for a second job in the summer or supplemental income in the summer," Hicks-Few said.

If lifeguarding isn't for you, there are other flexible jobs available at IApplyGreensboro.com.

If you're not in Greensboro, Lexington and High Point Parks and Rec have openings for camp counselors.

Burlington and Winston-Salem are looking for camp counselors and lifeguards.