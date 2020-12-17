Greensboro lifts boil water alert for Forest Oaks area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The boil water alert for Greensboro’s Forest Oaks area has been lifted, according to a news release from the city.

The city released the following information on Thursday evening:

The Boil Water Alert recently issued for all city water customers in the Forest Oaks area is no longer in effect. Sampling and bacteriological testing confirm that the water is safe for all uses. The water main break was identified by the failure of an elbow on a 16” water main located off Twining Road, and site conditions made it difficult to access and repair.

All city customers affected must thoroughly flush their water lines to bring fresh water into their building’s system.

FLUSHING A WATER SYSTEM:

Run all indoor cold water faucets simultaneously for at least three minutes before using the water.

Flush garden hoses with cold water for three minutes as well.

Flush home automatic icemakers by making three batches of ice and discarding all three batches.

If the hot water heater is set at a temperature below 120˚ F (“normal” range is 140˚ – 160˚ F), empty the building’s hot water heater by draining it or by running all hot water faucets simultaneously for at least 15 minutes.

Replace all types of water filters that were used on or after December 14 or clean and disinfect devices according to the manufacturer’s specifications.