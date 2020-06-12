Greensboro launches ‘Street Mural Program’ for artists to create public murals amid global trend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro may soon see more murals

On Friday, the City of Greensboro announced a new process for artists to request the opportunity to install temporary mural projects on public streets.

The Street Mural Program, created after requests from the community, aims to carry on the spirit of similar creative expressions in cities across the world.

Already, art has begun to appear on the boarded-up storefront windows in downtown Greensboro.

Creative Greensboro, the city’s office of arts and culture, will oversee the process and handle approval. However, the program will not provide funding for artists’ projects.

“While we will help support the process, it is important that the community lead the mural efforts,” said Ryan Deal, chief creative economy officer.

Artists will be asked to demonstrate past experience successfully completing outdoor mural projects and must follow guidelines regarding materials, location and sustainability. need to align to guidelines regarding materials used, mural location, and artwork suitability.

Street Mural Review Committee includes Jocelyn Brown, of the African American Atelier; Roy Carter, associate visual arts professor at NC A&T; Claudia Femenias, chair of Casa Azul; Darlene McClinton, co-owner of The Artist Bloc and grants manager for ArtsGreensboro; and pubic art consultant Cheryl Stewart.

For more information about the Street Mural Program, contact Deal at 336-373-7998 or ryan.deal@greensboro-nc.gov.

Artists or organizations can find more information about the Street Mural process and how to submit for consideration at the Creative Greensboro website.

Read the Street Mural Program guidelines for more details.