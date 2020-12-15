Greensboro issues boil water alert for Forest Oaks area

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro has issued a boil water alert for the Forest Oaks area.

The city released the following information on Monday night.

Effective immediately, the City of Greensboro Water Resources Department has issued a boil water notice to all customers in the Forest Oaks area. This area is experiencing periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system due to an unidentified line break since approximately 6 pm. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increases the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Until further notice, Greensboro water customers in the Forest Oaks area should use bottled water or bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, making ice, cleaning dishes, preparing infant formula and juices, washing fruits, vegetables, foods. Ice or any beverages prepared with un-boiled tap water on or after December 14 should be discarded. Tap water is okay for showers and baths, but keep out of eyes, nose and mouth.