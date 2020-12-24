Greensboro is 3rd largest city in NC, new census survey shows

GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Carolina’s population is growing.

It ranks third for population growth in the southeast behind Florida and Georgia. According to the U.S Census Bureau, there’s more than 10 million people in the state.

Greensboro is the third largest city behind Charlotte and Raleigh. New estimates from U.S. Census Bureau American Community Survey show Durham in the Research Triangle could put that in jeopardy.

According to the survey, Greensboro grew by more than 26 thousand people or 9.8% over the past 10 years compared to Durham which grew by more than 50 thousand people or 22% in the same timeframe. High Point and Winston-Salem are at a 7.8% percent increase in population.

“Durham has seen some explosive growth over the past almost decade,” said Dana Clukey, who works in the Greensboro Planning Department. “Greensboro has seen a slower but steady increase.”

Nearly 20,000 people separate Greensboro and Durham for the third largest city. That’s roughly about the same amount of people the Greensboro Coliseum seats.

Steven Owen moved to Greensboro in early December. He and his family traded the Idaho mountains for carolina blue skies.

“It’s a bigger city than what we’re used to living in Idaho,” Owen told FOX8.

Several cities across North Carolina caught Owen’s eye, but Greensboro got his attention.

“The cost of living. The dynamic of everything really being a kind of bustling community,” he said. “That helped us decide moving here and stay away from like a bigger area like Charlotte.”

It also helped that his family lives near the city.

“We don’t want to grow just for growths sake,” said Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan.

She said the GSO 2040 Comprehensive Plan is in place to increase development, attract new businesses and strengthen community. “

We want this to be really the best place to live, work, play and go to school,” she said.

The plan also focuses on keeping the city’s charm.

“We’re not a small town, but we do have that small town feel,” Vaughan said. “I think that’s really important that people feel welcome and that they can be impactful here in this community.”

The official 2020 U.S. Census count is scheduled for release in spring 2021.