Greensboro invites you to join the ‘Community Dance’ Virtual Flash Mob

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is calling on you to help put together a “Comunity Dance” Virtual Flash Mob!

Every year at National Dance Day GSO, the city comes together for a “Community Dance,” featuring one set of dance moves to a song that everyone can learn in advance and perform together.

Because of the pandemic, Greensboro Downtown Parks plans to do things a little differently this year.

The city is teaming up with Dance Project Inc. and releasing step-by-step instructions for a dance to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”

From now until Sept. 12, the city invites you to take a video of yourself doing the dance at home and send it in.

All the videos will be strung together for the National Dance Day GSO celebration on Sept. 19.

Check out the video guide on the GDPI YouTube channel and send your video in to gdpi.intern@gmail.com.