Greensboro house fire leaves 1 dead despite firefighters’ efforts to rescue victim

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after a fire at a Greensboro home.

At about 12:40 a.m. Monday, firefighters responded to the 4200 block of Old Battleground Road.

At the scene, crews discovered that someone was trapped inside, and flames were coming from the back and side of the house. The burning home was dangerously close to a cluster of townhouses.

Firefighters tried to get the victim out but the victim died.

It took 40 firefighters, nine units and six chief officers to get the fire under control.

One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

The home sustained $135,000 in damage.

The fire marshal says the fire was accidental.