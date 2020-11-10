Greensboro homeowners concerned with excessive speeding

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Speeding vehicles around Benjamin Parkway and Bryan Boulevard in Greensboro have nearby homeowners concerned.

“I would guesstimate that it’s a 60-mph rate that they go through here,” Tom Hovey said.

It’s the excessive noise, speeding and drivers cutting through neighborhoods that has homeowners like Hovey concerned for his safety.

“It really is a problem. I have little grandkids too but they don’t really come over here and play in the street,” Hovey said.

Hovey lives on Fairway Drive just off of Benjamin Parkway. He says drivers often use his street as a cut-through to go to Friendly Center.

“It’s concerning. This is a major cut through. Friendly Shopping Center is right behind you,” Hovey said.

“There’s a lot of traffic through here,” Sharon Holcomb said.

Holcomb doesn’t live in the neighborhood but has been fixing up the house across the street from Hovey. Her family is selling the house. Holcomb tells FOX8 she’s had a few close calls herself and has watched drivers zip by.

“I don’t think it’s safe. I don’t like my car parked on the side of the road,” Holcomb said.

While those who live in the neighborhoods off of Benjamin Parkway and Bryan Boulevard report speeding problems to Greensboro police, it takes an active presence to catch speeders in the act.

“Eighty-five percent of police interaction is done through 911. Someone calls us for most of that. That other 15 percent is usually when we have the time to go be proactive,” said Sgt. Ryan Todd, with the Greensboro Police Department.

Todd says the department’s most recent graduating class of recruits will provide extra eyes and ears out in the community and as long as homeowners keep reporting problems, officers will work to find solutions.

“It’s a good neighborhood. It seems to be. Just too much traffic,” Holcomb said.

A Greensboro police spokesperson tells FOX8 its 108th recruiting class graduated in September. After graduation, officers undergo 14 weeks of field training where they interact directly with the community and actively patrol local neighborhoods.