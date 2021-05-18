Greensboro holding recycling audit to better educate people living in the city

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The city of Greensboro and an outside consultant are working on a recycling audit to better understand recycling habits across the area.

Until May 21, crews will sort through random samples that will be collected from 60 different recycling routes and examined in order to identify the overall composition of recyclables.

“We can say this is the percent of contamination. This is the percent of good recyclables that we’re collecting from residents,” explained Waste Reduction Specialist Tori Carle.

A team sorted through a sample Tuesday, pulling out plastic packaging and full plastic bottles. Carle said crews also found a hair piece and chairs in nearby piles.

“We see a lot of crazy stuff in the recycling…it’s obvious whoever put it in wasn’t thinking it was a recycling bin,” Carle said.

The city’s consultant will compile data to better guide staff members’ education efforts throughout the city.

“Get into the schools in this area. We want to see if we can find HOA’s or community groups that we can go and reach out to in those areas. Maybe even churches in those areas could be a good base of operations as far as getting that recycling message out?” Carle said.

Several people told FOX8 they supported the audit, especially with changing recycling rules.

“There’s a recycling symbol on the bottom of my things, but I don’t know if it was made of recyclable materials or if it is recyclable, and if it’s something the city recycles, so I do think it’s a little confusing to figure out what’s recyclable and what’s not,” Ronnie Grabon said.

For more details, visit the GSO Collects page here.