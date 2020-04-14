Greensboro History Museum documenting coronavirus history as it happens

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro History Museum is asking for the public’s help to document the coronavirus pandemic in the city.

Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart explained Tuesday that staff will be collecting photos and video, along with journals documenting people’s day-to-day lives and how they’ve changed.

“We’ll be collecting masks that people are wearing, personal protective equipment, masks that people have made, and being a textile town, that’s really part of who we are,” she said.

Hart said staff members are working with teachers and students in Guilford County Schools to collect journals. She said the recordings are useful tools when looking back on a historic time years from now.

“That’s what sometimes gets lost, just the day-to-day, what was it like to be home? What did you do? How did you get your food? How did you get your information?”

The museum has a collection of journals from a Greensboro woman kept during World War I and the 1918 flu pandemic. In them, the woman writes about “the quietest sabbath Greensboro has ever known.”

“After long deliberation, it was decided to close the churches, schools, and theaters and all places where people want to congregate because of the epidemic of Spanish influenza which is sweeping the country,” the journal reads.

Hart says they want to share positive memories too, like videos of caravans and parades held for birthdays to show how people are coming together.

“The creative ways people are encouraging each other on, even if it’s through a window or helping people to know we are still connected,” she said.

You can find out more about submitting information to the museum here.