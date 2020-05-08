Greensboro health care delivery driver wins over $100,000 jackpot

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — James Joyce of Greensboro normally delivers medicine to hospitals and clinics, but on April 21, Carolina Cash 5 delivered a $149,814 jackpot win to him, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Joyce, a health care driver, stops at the Crossroads Exxon on West Market Street in Greensboro every day after work.

“It’s routine,” he said.

On April 21, that routine led Joyce to buy a Cash 5 ticket with EZ Match, using his own set of lucky numbers, for that night’s drawing.

The next morning, he was at home and checked the numbers when he got up.

“I almost fainted,” Joyce recalled.

While the state’s stay-at-home order remains in effect, the lottery lifted the requirement that winners of prizes of $100,000 or more claim their prize in person.

After federal and state tax withholdings, Joyce took home $105,994 and received his prize on Wednesday.

As for what he plans to do with his winnings, Joyce said, “I got a few small bills I can knock out but other than that, no big purchases. I’m just a happy-go-lucky guy.”

He does, however, plan to use a bit of his lottery prize for one special purchase.

“I’m going to buy myself a brand-new set of golf clubs,” he said.