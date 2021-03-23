Greensboro group Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence react to police chief’s plan

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The group Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence are showing their support for Greensboro Police Chief Brian James’ new strategic plan.

As Chief James spoke Tuesday to city council members about what he needs from them to bring crime down, a mother whose son died as a result of a shooting spoke out showing her support.

Her support comes after the city had a record year of homicides.

“No one wakes up thinking that their child is going to be murdered,” said Irish Spencer, the mother of a shooting victim.

Five years after her son, William “Tre” Spencer III’s death, his mom is still shaken by it.

She took that pain and created a pathway with local law enforcement to help other moms like her.

That’s why she said the only way Chief James’ plan will work is if the community is willing to put in the work too.

“The city, the community, they need to come together and everybody talk. Not have a meeting just to have a meeting but actually put it into action,” Spencer said. “I applaud our chief for doing that.”

William was killed in 2016 after trying to break up a fight. She and her husband started an organization called FASC, which stands for Families Against Senseless Killings.

“He would’ve been 25 in 10 days,” Spencer said.

She said when her son died, she was angry. She said in order to get through it, she changed her mindset.

“Let’s turn that anger into something. There’s some more women just like you feeling that same way. Let’s pull them all in and let’s talk about it,” she said.

Spencer started working with police and district attorneys to get in touch with mom’s like her.

“I would actually get up in the middle of the night and go over there and hold her and cry with her because I understood how she felt, but then I’d whisper in her (the moms) ear, ‘now it’s time to go to work,’” Spencer said.

It’s these same community relationships that Chief James said are needed to put an end to the on-going gun violence issue.

“It’s not just my plan. It’s the department’s plan,” Chief James said.

The strategic plan presented Tuesday touched on the need for recruitment of good, diverse officers, getting new technology that will help track suspects, adding more officers and returning to walking patrols and community policing.

Chief James hopes a combination of all of those things will help prevent and solve more crimes.

“Our clearance rate as it stands right now is 69% as far as homicides go for 2020,” Chief James said.

Spencer and organizers with the Mothers Standing Against Gun Violence said they stand behind the chief’s plan.

They want everyone to realize each of the 61 lives lost last year could have been your family member.

“My son was murdered breaking up a fight. So it doesn’t matter. It doesn’t matter where you are or what you’re doing,” Spencer said.

If you’re a mother who lost your child from gun violence or just want to help, the group organizer said to reach out at (678) 677-0603 or email msagv336@gmail.com .