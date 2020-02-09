Greensboro group cleans up trash around the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro nonprofit is hoping a new approach will help them get litter out of the city.



The nonprofit group Greensboro Beautiful says there are litter hotspots around the city.



They focused on cleaning up creeks and shopping centers in Greensboro during their Winter Wipeout Cleanup on Saturday and Sunday.



Moving forward, the organization hopes to partner with community members and property owners to see how they can help areas that see the most litter year after year.



“Let’s work on a pilot program to see how we can address this and something that might work for the broader community. What might that look like? That we could transfer to another parking lot or another strip mall or shopping area,” said Lynne Leonard, a coordinator with Greensboro Beautiful.



The group says this is the best time to get the litter off the street because it’s easier to spot in winter months.