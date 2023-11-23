GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Do you plan to go shopping this weekend?

According to a High Point University poll, people in North Carolina are more likely to shop on Cyber Monday than on Black Friday.

But, don’t forget about another shopping day, small business Saturday.

“I find a lot of good stuff,” said Heidi Irrig from Greensboro.

She frequently shops in local stores, including at Just Be in downtown Greensboro, which features items from nearly 30 local artists.

“Look at that, the little mushrooms, how cute is that, I just think there is a lot of thought that goes into that,” Irrig said as she picked up a mug in the store.

Local shops are a place to find locals like Heidi and people who are visiting, even from as far as England.

“We like these kinds of shops and my wife really likes these kinds of shops especially,” said Mark Scully, from the UK. “We come to America quite frequently so we always like to see what the local area has and try to get a feel for it,” he added.

Every item, in each store, provides a unique experience.

“Small businesses give our city personality,” said Kathryn Hashemi, the owner of Just Be.

One store helps provide for an entire community.

“For every dollar that is spent locally, that dollar than moved throughout the community multiple times, it changes hands multiple times, and really makes for the an impact than just that store,” said Brent Christensen, the president of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

As we round out the year, it’s a crucial, make-it-or-break-it moment for these retailers.

“This is really when small businesses make the money they need to make is the fourth quarter so this is where we put all our inventory in, we invest the most in our inventory this time of year so if it doesn’t sell that is not good for us,” Hashemi said.

The plans are in place for the big weekend. “Staff up and get comfortable shoes,” Hashemi said with a laugh.

The sales are set. “We order more books than we normally would,” said Steve Mitchell the owner of Scuppernong Books.

Now, it’s time to go shop. “We are fortunate in this community to have an incredible small business community that I think is ready for the on slot this coming weekend,” Christensen added.

Many stores in local stores in Greensboro have sales running Friday through Sunday to get some of your holiday shopping done. For a full list of participating small businesses in your community click here.