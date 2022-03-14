Greensboro gets grant for more electric buses

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The air along the streets of Greensboro might become a bit cleaner sometime soon.

The city on Monday was given a transportation grant of more than $3 million to replace aging and declining city buses with electric buses.

That was one of 70 projects in 39 states announced in $409.3 million by the Federal Transit Administration as part of the infrastructure grant.

These allocations were made specifically to “modernize and electrify” bus systems and routes with a goal to make them safer and more reliable, a release from the U.S. Department of Transportation said. The goal is to help clean up emissions and make bus systems cleaner overall.

Greensboro Transit Authority long has had a commitment to alternative fuel vehicles. The city bought 10 electric buses as recently as 2018 (the cost was $1.9 million then). At the time, that gave the fleet 13 buses, which the city claimed to be the largest such fleet in the southeast.

It’s unclear what percentage of that fleet is comprised of electric vehicles, city spokesperson Amanda Lehmert said in response to questions sent via email, but buying such vehicles doesn’t mean the fleet is growing.

“The full fleet is not all-electric,” Lehmert wrote. “We are buying electric buses as existing buses come to the end of their useful lives. The fleet isn’t getting larger due to new electric buses coming online.”

It’s unclear at this point what the price point might be for the city to buy new buses and if the city would add to the FTA grant (or is required to do so). A new electric bus can cost $750,000, the environmental proponent Sierra Club reported. By 2025 that figure is expected to fall to $480,000, the report said. The annual savings could reach about $50,000 per bus.

Greensboro was one of three projects in North Carolina included on the list of grants. The city of Durham received $10.8 million to renovate and upgrade its Durham Station, and the city of Concord received just less than $4 million to replace older buses with hybrid electric vehicles.

The FTA said in its release that it had received more than $2.5 billion in funding requests. Another $5.1 billion is authorized during the next five years under the Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities Program.

“Transit agencies are replacing aging buses and facilities with newer, cleaner infrastructure that is more efficient to operate and maintain,” FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said in the release from the Department of Transportation. “Modern buses, especially those powered with electric batteries or fuel cells, improve air quality and help us address the climate crisis.”