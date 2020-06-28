Greensboro fire officials share concerns over illegal fireworks during 4th of July weekend, offer alternatives

GREENSBORO, N.C.– People typically start getting sparklers and fireworks ready for the Fourth of July a few days before.

With the pandemic forcing people to stay home, fireworks stand owners in the Triad said business has been booming.

The TNT fireworks stand on Wendover avenue opened up Friday Evening and said they’re not used to this much demand so early.

Jocelyn Conte works at the Wendover tent location and said last-minute sales are where most of their money usually comes from.

While Ariel fireworks are illegal in North Carolina, Conte said some people do choose to buy them elsewhere and set them off at home.

“Not only are they illegal, but they are dangerous. They’re illegal for a reason,” Dee Shelton, GFD Fire and Safety Instructor said.

With all the big shows canceled due to COVID-19, the Greensboro Fire Department fears this means heavier call volumes. Having to go to different homes all over the city if accidents happen, forces them to spread out their resources.

“I feel like this year is going to be a heavy call volume just because everyone is going to be doing things at home,” Shelton said.

Shelton said they’re usually more focused on grill fires and some firework related injuries. But this year, they’ll have to tackle both simultaneously and possibly at a higher rate due to so many people being at home.

For many, this holiday is about celebrating some old traditions as well as showing a sense of pride for the country, which includes sparklers, fountains and more.

That’s why Fireworks stands anticipate sales to go up.

“Our manager already told us that sales right now are up like 400% because people are so desperate to, you know, have fun right now and also be able to put on some kind of party for everybody since they can’t go to the fireworks celebrations,” Conte said.

Shelton said although it’s illegal to sell fireworks that go up and blow up, she wants people to understand sparklers can be dangerous, too. She said they can burn anywhere from 1,200 to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

TNT Area Manager, Danny George, said there are extended releases on their sparklers that make them safer for kids. George said all wicks are glow in the dark, too.

“We also have these slow burner lighters…basically you burn the tip, and they slowly burn. You can touch it to the fire or the fuse and back away, and you can reuse that same stick for the entire light,” Conte said.

Another safety concern for GFD right now has to do with so many people using hand sanitizers to slow the spread of the virus. They want people to know the alcohol in the product is very flammable.

Department officials suggest people wash their hands with soap and water before lighting up anything.

Just in case, GFD came up with a list of alternatives to Fourth of July fun to cut down the number of potential burn victims.

“Add confetti into the balloon, blow up the balloons, tie the them together, use a thumb tack. They’ll pop. You get the bang without the burn.” Shelton said.

As part of the departments Safe Fourth initiative, they’ve listed other safer alternatives for kids on their Facebook and Twitter.