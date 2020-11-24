Greensboro Fire Department shows the right way to fry your turkey

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Frying up your turkey may sound like a great idea, and it can be, but only if you do it safely.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, deep fryers can cause an average of five deaths, 60 injuries and more than $15 million in property damage every year. Many of these cases happen during Thanksgiving.

That’s why the Greensboro Fire Department decided to host a demonstration on Monday to show how to safely fry a turkey.

“Staying safe on Thanksgiving, obviously you want to stay with whatever you are cooking whether you’re frying the turkey or you’re cooking in the house,” said Dee Shelton, fire and life safety educator at the Greensboro Fire Department. “In the oven or on the stovetop, always stay with what you’re cooking and make sure that your smoke alarms work.”

Here are some more tips:

Before frying make sure the turkey is completely thawed and dried.

Make sure you are far away from any structures, children and pets.

Use a thermometer and make sure your oil is at 350 degrees or the temperature recommended by your fryer’s manufacturer.

Measure how much oil you need the day before you fry. You can use water to estimate how much oil you need but make sure you dry out the fryer completely before you use it.

Peanut oil is great because it has a high burn temperature.

Go slowly to stay safe.