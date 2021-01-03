Greensboro Fire Department mourning loss of firefighter who died of cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Firefighters in Greensboro are mourning the loss of one of their own.

Ramziddin El-Amin, a 21-year-veteran of the Greensboro Fire Department, died Sunday after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by the GFD.

The full statement is provided below:

“We are saddened this morning to inform you of the death of Local 947 member Ramziddin El-Amin.

El-Amin was a 21-year veteran of the Greensboro Fire Department and a long-time Local 947 member. He was assigned to Engine 19 on B-Shift. In August, he was diagnosed with Stage 3 Lymphoma. Since that time, he battled courageously against the cancer. Sadly, he succumbed this morning in the ICU at Chapel Hill at approximately 07:30.

He will be sorely missed by family, friends, fellow firefighters, and a community that is grateful for his two decades of selfless service.

Please keep the El-Amin family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”