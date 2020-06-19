Greensboro family’s restaurant broken into weeks after house burns down

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s been one thing after another for months for one Greensboro family. First, they were forced to temporarily close their business. Then their house burned down. Now they’re trying to bounce back again after a burglar shattered their glass door and stole money from their restaurant.

In the surveillance video, you can see a single suspect walking up to the Walker Avenue entrance of China Wok. They force their way in with a rock to break the glass and leave within 60 seconds. The suspect had their face covered with a light towel or cloth.

“When you see your neighbor going through that, it’s scary for everybody,” Leonardo Gramisci said.

Gramisci shares a wall with China Wok. His business New York Pizza is right next door. He was shocked to come to work Tuesday morning and find his neighbors picking up glass and boarding up their door.

“I’ve been here for 20 years and have never seen anything like it,” Gramisci said.

Gramisci and his wife Jessica have known the family since the early 2000s and they look out for each other. Last month, Jessica was taking her young son for a drive around the block when she saw the family in tears gathered outside of their charred home.

“She has two little kids, I see them every day and as a mom, I was like oh my goodness,” Jessica Gramisci said.

Fire officials say the cause was electrical. The family was asleep but woke up in time. Fortunately, no one was injured. Jessica immediately posted on social media asking for help and donations. The family lost everything.

“I was just trying to help because if that happens to me, I don’t know what I would do. COVID, all the situations with the curfew, and now this… that’s a lot,” Jessica stated, tears falling.

She checks in on her neighbors daily and is impressed by their resilience.

“You have to keep working, day by day. Every day the sun is going to come up and it’s going to be another chance,” Jessica said.

Her husband looks out for them as well.

“We try to help them as much as we can. We try to support them,” Gramisci said.

Greensboro police are still searching for the suspect. If you have any information contact Greensboro/Guilford County Crimestoppers at (336) 373-1000.