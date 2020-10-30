Greensboro family’s home partially split in half by Tropical Storm Zeta

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ken Snowden and his family know just how lucky they are to be alive after a tree crashed into the second story of their house on Thursday morning and trapped Ken for nearly 20 minutes.

As Tropical Storm Zeta moved through Scott Avenue in Greensboro, it tore down four large trees around Ken’s family house.

One tree fell on a power line in the front yard. Another fell on top of another tree in the back yard, and a single large tree fell through the second story of the house.

“It’s just a lot of noise, and you can’t figure out what the hell happened, you know, for a few minutes and then you go, ‘this is bad,’” Ken said.

He was in an upstairs room and missed being caught under the tree by just three feet.

His wife and his mother-in-law were in other rooms of the house and were saved by the ceiling on the first floor being able to support the weight of the tree.

It could take six months for the house to be repaired, according to the family.

In the chaos, they have found a light at the end of a long, dark tunnel in the form of help from their neighbors.

They also were able to find their cat who had been trapped under debris for nearly 36 hours.

Latest headlines from FOX8